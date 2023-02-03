Fires | Tuula Hiillosmäki from Helsinki watched her childhood home burn – Then she took her mother and cat to safety for the night

Terrified neighbors watched heavy black smoke billow from the roof of a terraced house in Ala-Malmi, Helsinki, on Thursday evening.

Coming up proceeded towards mother’s apartment. Living in Kontula, Helsinki Tuula Hiillosmäki made it to the fire scene in Ala-Malm on Thursday before eight in the evening. Only twenty minutes after the rescue service had been alerted about the apartment fire on Väärämäentie.

Hiillosmäki’s mother had contacted her daughter that the home was on fire. Hiillosmäki himself had moved into the same house as a baby at the end of the 1960s.

Showed absolutely terrible, Hiillosmäki described what happened on Friday morning after the situation had calmed down. Sometimes in the evening it had felt like the fire would go out – then it would flare up again and again.

Mother came with the cat to Hiillosmäki for the night. The women and the cat had left the scene of the fire at midnight. In the morning, there was relief when it turned out that the mother’s apartment had been spared from the flames. I could still smell the smoke.

On Friday morning, the traces of the fire were already repaired on Väärämäentie in Ala-Malmi, Helsinki.

The fire had started on the balcony. The fire spread into one of the apartments of the two-story terraced house. Hiillosmäki and a group of bystanders watched how the firefighting units fought to get the fire under control.

The roof structures seemed to be the worst. Smoke wafted from the roof skirting boards like a smoking sauna heater. Before nine o’clock in the evening, the roof was already in flames all over.

Next door Patrik Pakkala noticed when the fire trucks arrived. Firefighters started running at the fire scene. People ran out of the house.

At first it was smoking, but after an hour the house was in open flames, Pakkala grabbed his drone.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. Some young people cried. The smoke came from between the roof and the fire rose high from the balcony,” says Pakkala.

Thursday night too Tuulikki Alakulppi caught the flicker of blue light outside. She told her husband that there must be a fire in the neighborhood.

The man thought that a car must be on fire outside. Alakulppi went to the window: the sight was wild. Thick black smoke rose from the terraced house next door, flames flared.

“It felt so scary that I couldn’t sleep at night,” Alakulppi said on Friday morning.

Tuulikki Alakulppi (left) and Kirsi-Maria Pääkkö live in the neighborhood of a terraced house damaged in a fire in Ala-Malmi, Helsinki.

Park-like The townhouse area was quiet on Friday morning. The fire place is so remote that there is hardly any through traffic.

Employees of Recover, a company focused on investigating and repairing fire damage, are examining the damaged townhouse.

You may not even be able to see the damage from the street. But from the side of the yard it can be seen that the roof is badly damaged.

Tiia Kantoluoto, an employee of a company called Recover, repaired the traces of a fire in Helsinki's Ala-Malmi on Friday morning.

Alakulpi was also in the company on Friday morning Kirsi-Maria Pääkkö. He also shuddered on Thursday evening when he read the fire news online. It was very close.

Even Pääkkö couldn’t sleep, but followed the news until the night. On Friday, as the morning turned into the day, there was a sprinkling of light frosty snow. Post-clearance work was underway.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.