Firefighters at work to put out the fires broke out in the early afternoon today in Rome. Local Police officers are busy closing and securing the areas affected by the fires, the first in via della Pisana in the outward direction, around 2 pm, between via della Pisana, via del fosso della Magliana and via del Ponte Pisano. The flames spread until they licked Hydromaniawhere other patrols from the Aurelio Group arrived, providing assistance to the firefighters for the evacuation operations of the water park, arranged as a precaution by the firefighters.

The other fire developed in via di Trigoria inside a fenced area and is affecting brushwood and bales of hay. The evacuation of a house was also necessary. On site the patrols of the IX Eur group of the Local Police to delimit the area.