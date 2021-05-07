Fires Three terraced houses were destroyed in a fire in Kemi

There was no information early on Friday about the cause of the fire.

In southern Lapland A six-apartment townhouse fire broke out in Kemi late Thursday night, the Lapland Rescue Department said. Three of the apartments were destroyed in a fire.

According to a press release from the rescue service’s early night, the residents of the terraced house were placed in substitute accommodation due to the fire. However, personal injuries were avoided.

On Friday at around eight o’clock in the morning, the Lapland Rescue Department said that the post-clearance work had been completed and that there were no more rescue service units at the fire site. There was no information early on Friday about the cause of the fire.

An alarm from a building fire on Kivisentie came at half past ten on Thursday night. At the beginning of the fire, the rescue service called on the residents of Kemi’s Hepola district to close the windows and ventilation due to the smoke nuisance.