Fires | Three buildings, a car and a boat were completely destroyed in a fire in Valkeakoski, even though it was pouring rain – “It is difficult to come up with a natural cause of ignition for this”

In Valkeakoski On Vakkalantie, three buildings, a car and a boat have been completely destroyed in the fire.

The rescue service was alerted to the mission shortly before four in the morning. According to the fire marshal on duty, three buildings were in the stage of full fire when the fire department arrived. At the same time, water came pouring down from the sky.

The three buildings are at least 20 meters from each other.

“It is difficult to come up with a natural cause of ignition for this,” says Pirkanmaa’s fire marshal on duty Janne Latsa.

The main building in the courtyard, the old barn building and the wood storage have been completely destroyed in the fire. The car in front of the main building has also burned to the ground. Buster’s aluminum boat has been in the trailer in front of the warehouse. The boat is also completely burnt.

The roofs of the buildings have come down in the fire. The back wall of the main building is still standing.

In addition, there was still a playhouse and a shed-like building in the yard, which have not burned down.

The police are on the spot investigating the cause of the fire.

To the place seven emergency services units arrived. According to Latsa, there was no danger of the fire spreading because it was pouring rain and the environment was wet.

The fire department has still been there at seven in the morning taking care of post-extinguishing work.