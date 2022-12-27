Fires | This is known from the Rautjärvi church fire – The suspect is a forest owner described as a recluse born in 1945

HS presents the progression of events with the help of pictures, maps and text. The suspect is a reclusive man born in 1945.

Rautjärvi the church was destroyed in a fire on Christmas Day, Sunday in South Karelia. The police consider it possible that the fire was started by a local man who was found dead the same day.

HS presents the progression of events with the help of pictures, maps and text.

Sunday at 8:00.

In Rautjärvi church, the Christmas morning service started at eight in the morning. About thirty people participated in it.

About half an hour after the start of the service, the chaplain Timo Kälviäinen announced in the middle of the sermon that the church would return. He told people to exit through the side doors.

The police received a report about the fire at 8:36.

“It would have been impossible to leave the main door at that point. Smoke was already coming out of its cracks”, recalls the former vicar of Rautjärvi, who participated in the service Kari Luumi.

In addition to the main entrance at the foot of the tower, the church had two side doors and a sacristy door. One of these strings had been pulled in front of the side door and the sacristy door, which, according to the police, was intended to prevent people from leaving the church.

However, people also got out of doors that were closed with strings.

Luumi stepped out the only side door that didn’t have a string. He says that he turned his head after stepping outside and saw that the church tower was partly on fire.

“I immediately took a photo, which shows when the lowest part of the church tower is burning and the flames are already beating through the windows of the next floor.”

Kari Luumi, the former vicar of Rautjärvi, took a picture of the church right after he and his wife came out of the side door in the foreground of the picture. The main entrance of the church is located at the foot of the tower, which is visible in the picture.

According to Luum, many who attended the service gathered in the parking lot to watch the progress of the fire and wait for the fire brigade to arrive.

“We waited painfully for the fire brigade to arrive. The fire spread and the flames also started coming from the windows of the church hall. The fire progressed very quickly,” Kari Luumi recalls.

The church, completed in 1881, was completely destroyed in a fire. The attached photos taken by Kari Luum show how the fire progressed after the service was interrupted due to the fire.

People watched the progress of the fire.

The fire brigade could not prevent the destruction of the building.

Sunday at 10:23.

On Sunday, at 10:23 a.m., the police received information about a fire in a residential building 30 kilometers away from the church on Torsantie in Rautjärvi. At that time, a little less than two hours had passed since the church fire broke out.

A dead man was found on the property. There was also a car destroyed in the fire in the yard.

According to the registry information, the property is owned by a man who died in 1971. He has the same last name as the man found dead on Sunday.

A residential building and other smaller buildings were destroyed in the fire. A dead man was found on the property.

Tuesday

The police confirmed on Tuesday that they suspect that the man who was found dead on the property of a burned-out detached house may have started the church fire.

According to HS information, the man was born in 1945. He owned a lot of forests, which he managed and rented out.

At some point in his adulthood, the man became a recluse so that even the neighbors didn’t see him for long periods of time.

“No one saw him. It’s been many years since I saw him at the mailbox and exchanged a few words”, told HS the person from Imatra Vilho Jorowho is from Torsansalo and once attended the village school at the same time as the deceased.

The police have asked the public for observations about the movements of the man who wore such clothes. According to the police, this is the same man who was found dead on the property of the burned-out detached house.

According to Joro, the man was at school age and young like anyone else. It wasn’t until adulthood that he became so reclusive that even Joro, who spent summers very close to his old home, didn’t see him for years.

According to HS’s investigation, the man has not been charged with crimes since at least 2004.

“We are investigating the man’s possible involvement in the act, but we have no definite evidence that he is the one who started the fire. However, it is likely that the temporal connection between the two fires is not a coincidence. Everything points in that direction,” the investigating officer, crime commissioner Saku Tielinen said on Tuesday.

According to Tielenen, the police are still investigating other lines of inquiry.