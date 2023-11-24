Fires | “They got a proper lesson” – the boys who played with fire were found to be responsible for the fire in the Laihola house

The abandoned house was first called the “House of Artists”, then they wanted to demolish it as dangerous, Helsinki has planned residential apartment buildings on the plot.

An argument about the fate of the so-called Laihola house, in Helsinki’s Puistola, ended once and for all in the middle of this month, when the abandoned house burned to the ground.

“Unfortunately, the cause of the fire was the so-called ‘boys’ matches with matches'”, the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Tommi Lehtonen characterizes.

The local Puistola-Seura initially wanted the City of Helsinki to renovate the property it owns for public use as a so-called “Artists’ House”. Later, the club supported the demolition of the house after it had fallen into a dangerous state of decay.

The costs of the repair needs found in the 2019 condition assessment were calculated to be around 325,000 euros.

Laiholan the house was located at Maamiehenpolku 32. The City of Helsinki’s plans to build Malmi Airport into a residential area extend to the house plot. There will probably be apartment buildings in the area.

“If the house was ready for demolition, this is how the matter had to be resolved, if humor is allowed,” says Lehtonen.

Laihola’s house was popular with vandals in recent years, and the last fire was not the first either. In the evening of November 13, the rescue service was no longer focused on protecting the surrounding dwellings from the fire.

Lehtonen says that the parents of boys under the age of 15 contacted the police themselves. After the confession, according to his assessment, the matter will proceed to a mediation procedure between the boys under the criminal legal age limit, their parents and the city of Helsinki.

“As far as the police are concerned, the investigation is already quite clear. It is up to the city to think about compensation issues. It is of course possible that there will be damages, but it is also possible that a settlement can be reached. At least the boys got a proper education.”