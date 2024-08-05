Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Fires | There was a fire in an apartment building in Oulu – two people took shelter on the balcony of the apartment

August 5, 2024
in World Europe
Fires | There was a fire in an apartment building in Oulu – two people took shelter on the balcony of the apartment
There were also two cats in the apartment at the time of the fire.

In Oulu a fire broke out early on Tuesday in an apartment building.

The rescue service of Pohjois Ostrobothnia was alerted to a medium-sized building fire on Oulu’s Ampuhaukantie a little after half past one.

The rescue service announced at half past two that the fire on the fourth floor of the apartment building had been extinguished.

Two people had to take shelter from the fire on the balcony of the apartment, from which they were currently being rescued by a lift. First aid examines their condition.

According to the rescue service, there were also two cats in the apartment at the time of the fire, one of which has not yet been found.

Only a small amount of smoke got into the stairwell of the apartment building, the release states.

