Fires | There is a fire in the area of ​​an abandoned spa hotel in Saarijärvi, the police are investigating the cause of the fire

Hotel Summassaari had gone bankrupt in 2020, after which it has been empty.

12.5. 19:31 | Updated 12.5. 20:05

REJECTED the spa hotel in the Summassaari area is back in Saarijärvi.

According to a release from the rescue service of Central Finland, two wooden vacation homes of approximately 40 square meters are completely destroyed in the fire. Both apartments are empty, and no one was injured in the fire.

“The apartments are very close together,” says the fire marshal on duty.

So the fire has probably spread from another building to the adjacent building. The fire also had time to spread to the ground in an area of ​​about 100 square meters. However, according to the rescue service’s release, the spread of the fire has been contained.

According to the fire chief, extinguishing operations are underway. There are a total of eight units at the scene and it is estimated that extinguishing operations will continue for half the night.

There is still no information on the possible cause of the fire. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Newspaper According to Keskisuomalainen, Saarijärven Kylpylä Oy, which ran the hotel and owned the hotel buildings, filed for bankruptcy in July 2020. The company had changed hands just a few months earlier, when the businessman Jari Niemi bought the company from Solaris-lomat ry.

At the end of April Central Finland said that there would be a new buyer candidate for the vandalized hotel.