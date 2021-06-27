Fires There are still a lot of open questions in the Savonlinna apartment building fire, which is suspected of being ignited by lightning – Fire Chief: “I have not seen it before, and there are not many others”

It is suspected that a strong lightning strike ignited the flames of the apartment building on Midsummer night in the downtown area of ​​Savonlinna.

Savonlinna there are still a lot of open questions related to the Midsummer night apartment building fire. The fire is suspected to have originated from the lightning strike, but a formal fire investigation by police and the rescue service will not begin until Monday.

“Until then, everything is speculation, but there is a strong suspicion that a really strong lightning strike hit just that place,” says the fire chief. Antti Peltonen From the South Savo Rescue Department to BTI.

The six-storey house caught fire the night before Saturday on Asemantie in Savonlinna. The 15 people in the house at the time of the fire were evacuated. The fire caused great material damage, but the threatening situation was resolved without fatalities and serious injuries.

According to Peltonen, many factors contributed to the avoidance of serious personal injuries. A fire was detected at an early stage, and residents were brought out of the house relatively quickly. According to Peltonen, the fire compartmentation of the apartment building slowed down the spread of the fire, although the compartmentation did not completely keep the fire going. In addition, the Savonlinna fire station is only about a kilometer from the fire site.

Peltosen according to is a big question mark of how lightning could have ignited an apartment building so massively.

“I haven’t seen that before, and there aren’t many others. It’s good to be researched. It’s really interesting what wreaks about such severe damage in a new apartment building.”

According to preliminary data, the fire would have started when the lightning struck the roof of the house. The fire also spread to other parts of the building and progressed from the roof down to the first floor.

According to Peltonen, the insulation between the outer walls of the building has burned down at least to the second floor. He wonders if the lightning would have been so powerful that it would have entered the ground along the wall of the building and ignited fires inside the wall along the way.

Peltonen went to the fire site on Sunday morning to see how residents could get their belongings from the apartments.

“We looked at where to move there and where there was a risk of collapsing. We made passages along which to go.”

According to Peltonen, there are no apartments in the house that would have burned down, but there is some smoke damage. Greater damage has been caused by the water used in the firefighting work, which has come through the entire building all the way to the lowest floor.

“Inside, the apartments are in relatively good condition, except for the water. They are also in relatively good condition on the top floor, although they are a bit burnt.”

Peltonen says that the insurance company’s inspector arrives at the fire site on Monday and draws his conclusions about what to do for a building damaged in a fire. According to Peltonen, the options are a major renovation or building a new house.

Evacuated residents will have emergency accommodation provided by the city until Monday.

“After that, people basically take care of the accommodation themselves. If there is home insurance, then home insurance takes care of some alternative accommodation,” says Peltonen.