Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Fires | The waste compactor caught fire under the shopping center Ainoa in Espoo's Tapiola

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | The waste compactor caught fire under the shopping center Ainoa in Espoo’s Tapiola

A waste compactor caught fire in the Tapiola Park parking facility on Monday evening.

in Tapiola in the Tapiola Park parking facility, a waste compactor caught fire on Monday evening.

The waste compactor caught fire in the maintenance hall under the shopping center Ainoa. The maintenance hall is connected to the parking garage, so the smoke also spread to the side of the parking garage.

According to the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa, the fire has been extinguished and ventilation has been carried out. No injuries were caused by the fire.

