Fires | The waste compactor caught fire under the shopping center Ainoa in Espoo’s Tapiola

in Tapiola in the Tapiola Park parking facility, a waste compactor caught fire on Monday evening.

The waste compactor caught fire in the maintenance hall under the shopping center Ainoa. The maintenance hall is connected to the parking garage, so the smoke also spread to the side of the parking garage.

According to the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa, the fire has been extinguished and ventilation has been carried out. No injuries were caused by the fire.