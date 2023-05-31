Fires | The warehouse building next to the Rekola church was set on fire, the police are investigating

The fire was brought to its roots thanks to the quick initial extinguishing.

30.5. 23:36

In Vantaa The outdoor storage attached to the wall of the Rekola church caught fire on Tuesday evening, says the rescue service of Keski-Uusimaa.

“Prior to the arrival of the rescue service, the flames had been brought down with a quick fire extinguisher,” the rescue service says.

The firefighting personnel were responsible for securing the premises and smoke ventilation at the scene.

According to the rescue service, the fire was started. The police are investigating.