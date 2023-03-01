Thursday, March 2, 2023
Fires | The tunnel fire under the women’s clinic has been extinguished

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2023
in World Europe
According to initial information, the fire site was located underground at the Women’s Clinic on Haartmaninkatu.

in Helsinki On Wednesday afternoon, a fire broke out in the tunnel network in the Meilahti hospital area, emergency department says on Twitter.

The alarm about the fire came at half past four in the afternoon. According to initial information, the fire site was located underground on Haartmaninkatu at the Women’s Clinic, and nine units were called to the scene.

A little before five o’clock, the rescue service said that the fire has been extinguished and the Women’s Clinic has been ventilated. Other areas where smoke had spread were still being ventilated.


