Fires | The tunnel fire under the women’s clinic has been extinguished

The alarm about the fire came at half past four in the afternoon. According to initial information, the fire site was located underground on Haartmaninkatu at the Women’s Clinic, and nine units were called to the scene.

A little before five o’clock, the rescue service said that the fire has been extinguished and the Women’s Clinic has been ventilated. Other areas where smoke had spread were still being ventilated.