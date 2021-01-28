Fires The truck’s cargo caught fire in Turuntie, several cars were destroyed

Of the seven cars that were loaded, five were destroyed in the fire, the rescue service says.

Southwest Finland In the municipality of Koski Tl, a traffic accident has occurred on Turuntie, where one of the cars transported by a car truck caught fire for an unknown reason while the truck was driving and spread the fire to the entire cargo.

Of the seven cars that were loaded, five were destroyed in the fire, the rescue service says. The truck itself and its driver survived the fire without damage.

The fire cut off traffic and a detour has been arranged. After five in the morning, the rescue service estimates that the extinguishing and clearing work will be detrimental to traffic for another hour.