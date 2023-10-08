Fires | The tragic fire in Hakunila could have started in the sauna – An expert explains the risks associated with saunas

The leading expert of the central organization of the Finnish rescue industry says that everyone can pay attention to the fire safety of their own home. As a result of the devastating fires, laws have been changed in Finland, for example.

Vantaa The fire that claimed five lives in Hakunila is very rare in its scale, according to a leading expert Kari Telaranta From the central organization of the rescue industry in Finland.

“At most, a few such things happen in a decade. Fortunately, this is not a very common situation. Of course, even one time is too many,” says Telaranta.

Early on Sunday morning, a violent apartment fire broke out on the bottom floor of an apartment building in Heporinte, Hakunila. where five people died. According to the police, at this stage it seems that the fire started in the sauna.

Telaranta remembers something similar fire from 2016. Four people died in a fire that started at night in an apartment building in Vuosaari, Helsinki. The fire started from an electric stove.

Telaranta estimates that sauna fires are not the most common causes of fatal fires in Finland. However, there are fire hazards associated with the sauna, which everyone should be aware of.

“Unfortunately, the sauna is sometimes used as storage or for drying clothes, which is dangerous. In the worst case, the clothes have been dried directly on the stove, so if the drying cord fails, the clothes catch fire.”

Sometimes the cause of a fire can also be a technical fault, but Telaranta says that often the cause is the user. For example, a child can accidentally turn on an electric stove.

My own you can and should pay attention to home fire safety. The most important thing is to check that there are enough fire alarms in the home and that they are working.

The absolute minimum number is one fire alarm per 60 square meters and one fire alarm per floor. According to Telaranta, it is not a sufficient amount.

“It is recommended to have a smoke alarm in the living room, all bedrooms and the hallway.”

The functionality of the fire alarm should be checked monthly and the battery should be changed annually.

In Finnish homes, the stove is a common cause of fire. To prevent stove fires, there are stove guards on the market that automatically cut off the electricity from the stove if the stove overheats or if the stove is on for an unusually long time. The stove or sauna can also be switched off at the fuse if they are not in use.

Police investigates the cause of the Hakunila fire. The Accident Investigation Center is also involved in the investigations, which investigates the root causes of the accident and whether similar accidents could be prevented at system level in the future.

Telaranta remembers examples of fires as a result of which, for example, laws have been changed in Finland.

This year, the parliament passed a law that transfers the responsibility for the purchase and maintenance of fire alarms in the apartment from the resident to the owner of the building. The change will take effect at the beginning of 2026.

Telaranta thinks that the 2016 fire in Vuosaari could have influenced the law change. At that time, the fire broke out at night, and there was no smoke alarm in the apartment.

Telaranta remembers other cases where a devastating fire has led to system-level changes.

Maaninga in 1999 as a result of a fire in a service building for the elderly, the exit safety of care facilities, assisted living and assisted living was improved.

In 2008 in Espoo a front-line men’s house used for support housing burned down. Five people died in the fire.

“The authorities knew that there were people living there in dangerous conditions, but there were no procedures for how information on the matter would move between the authorities. As a result of the accident, there was an amendment to the Rescue Act, which gave certain operators the obligation to report to the rescue authorities if a danger of fire or other accident is detected.”