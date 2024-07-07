Fires | The terraced house was almost completely destroyed in the fire – the police suspect that the cause was a glass jar left in the sunlight

Fires|According to the police, a glass jar on a wooden table on the terrace could have started a big fire in Lapinlahti in June. Tukes becomes aware of a few fires caused by the focal point each year.

Police suspects that the fire that almost completely destroyed a terraced house in Lapinlahti in June started from a glass jar left on the terrace, informs the Eastern Finland Police Department.

On June 27, the fire that broke out on the terrace completely destroyed two of the five residential apartments in the house, and only the furniture was saved from the remaining three.

However, all the apartments were destroyed to the point of being unusable, according to the emergency department’s press release at the time.

None of the ten people in the building were injured in the fire. The police do not suspect a crime in the case.

About that the investigation into the cause of the fire was completed on Sunday. According to the police, the reason could have been a glass jar on a wooden table on the terrace, which was used as an ashtray.

The jar could get so hot in direct sunlight that its contents caught fire. Alternatively, the hot bottom of the jar could have set the wooden table surface on fire.

A third possible explanation is that the glass jar has led the sunlight through like a magnifying glass and created a focal point on the flammable surface.

The Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes warned In the HS article in June, that glass or plastic items left in the sun can be a safety risk.

Sunlight shining through the dish is suspected to have ignited the little one in May fire in Tampere on the terrace of a detached house.

Support becomes aware of a few fires caused by a focal point each year. Sunny summer weather is conducive to similar accidents.

As a precaution, according to Tukes, it is recommended to collect, for example, clear glass and plastic objects from the sun after use. It’s also not a good idea to store, for example, glasses or round reflective decorative items on windowsills and elsewhere in direct sunlight.