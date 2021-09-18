Fires The terraced house of eight apartments burned down in Salo, the residents were evacuated

Three people were evacuated from the house. No one was injured in the fire.

Salon In Perttel, the residents of the terraced house were evacuated due to a fire on Saturday, the Southwest Finland Rescue Department was told.

The fire that started from one of the apartments spread to the roof structures, but the progress of the fire was limited to about halfway through the townhouse. Smoke and water damage was caused to the entire building.

“I would say about half of this goes to a major overhaul and half to a smaller one,” commented the rescue chief on duty. Mika Kontio To STT.

No one was injured in the fire. Three people were evacuated from the terraced house of eight apartments and moved to temporary accommodation.

“Residents will certainly not be able to get to their homes in a very short time,” Kontio said.

The Rescue Department received a report of the fire on Tyryntie shortly before 6 p.m. At eight o’clock it was reported that the fire had been extinguished.

There was no information on the cause of the fire.