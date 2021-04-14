Fires The Tampere terraced house fire is suspected of being seriously injured in the fire

Police are investigating the act as a suspected act of destruction. The suspect has not been able to be heard and this cannot be told in detail about the course of events so that the presumption of innocence is not jeopardized.

Tampere In Villilänniemi, the arsonist of a building that burned down on Monday is suspected to be a person seriously injured in the fire, the Inland Finland Police Department informs.

The fire is suspected to have originated as a result of deliberate action. In addition to those seriously injured in the fire, the fire involved two others who were not injured.

Police investigates the act as suspected destruction. The suspect has not been able to be heard and this cannot be told in detail about the course of events so that the presumption of innocence is not jeopardized, the police bulletin reports.

Police continue to investigate the fire. The consultations are still ongoing.

Pirkanmaa the rescue service received an alarm in Villilänniemi in western Tampere on Monday at half past two. By half past two in the afternoon, the biggest fire had been put out.

The fire broke out in one apartment in a three-story building, from where it spread widely into the cavity in the top floor of the building, causing major fire and water damage. The building has a total of four apartments.