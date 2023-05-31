Fires | The suspect of murder and setting a fire in Theft was imprisoned

In the Lehtoniemi district of Varkaus, a Luhtilo apartment burned down on Sunday morning, and the man who lived there was found dead.

North Savo On Wednesday, the district court imprisoned a man whom the police suspect of murder and setting a fire on purpose. In the Lehtoniemi district of Varkaus, a Luhtilo apartment burned down on Sunday morning, and the man who lived there was found dead.

A 55-year-old man suspected of the crime was imprisoned on suspicion of murder and vandalism.

“The case is quite exceptional,” says the crime commissioner leading the investigation Kauko Kuismin from the Eastern Finland Police.

At this stage of the criminal investigation, Kuismin does not say how the dead man was killed. He also does not say whether the suspect has told anything about the motive of the suspected crime during the interrogations.

“The investigation is just at the beginning, we can’t say more yet,” says Kuismin.

Alarm the building fire started on Sunday night after three thirty. The fire department quickly extinguished the fire. The deceased was found inside the apartment during firefighting and rescue operations.

The fire that broke out on the second floor did not spread to other apartments, but the residents of the house were evacuated.