Fires | The smoke sauna, which had been heating up since morning, was completely destroyed

Smoke sauna was completely destroyed in a fire on Ohra-ahontie in Keuruu on Christmas Eve.

The rescue service of Central Finland was alerted about the fire at around 10:40 am. According to the rescue service, the sauna had been heated since seven in the morning.

When the rescue service arrived at the scene of the fire, the sauna was already fully engulfed in flames. The sauna was completely destroyed in the fire.

“The estimate is that there has been heating and something has gone wrong,” said the fire marshal on duty Olli Markkanen from the rescue service of Central Finland.

The smoke sauna was about 30 square meters in size. The fire caused no risk of spreading and no personal injuries.