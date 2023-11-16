Fires | The slaughterhouse’s machine caught fire in Urjala

A resident of Pihapiiri had noticed a strange cart near the storage building.

Work machine caught fire in a warehouse located next to the farm slaughterhouse building in Urjala. The Pirkanmaa rescue service was alerted to the task on Thursday evening after ten o’clock.

A resident of Pihapiiri had seen a strange cart near the storage building and noticed the fire. According to the rescue service, the burned plane went out quickly. The fire could not spread.

The fire marshal on duty Jarno Majaniemi according to the fire was caused by a technical fault. The machine was not charging when the fire started. The plane was completely destroyed in the fire. The 80-square-meter warehouse suffered damage. The rescue service’s mission at the site ended before midnight.