Fires The service hall used to store the slope equipment will be destroyed in a fire in Levi, dozens of people involved in the extinguishing work during the night

Just under 30 people have run out of fire at more than 20 degrees below zero. The fire was in danger of spreading to the surrounding buildings, but from the beginning of the night there was no longer any danger of spreading.

In Kittilä In the village of Sirkka, there is a service hall of about a thousand square meters. Sirkka is a village known for its tourism industry, where the hotels and services of the Levi ski resort are located.

The Lapland Rescue Department received a notification of the fire late Sunday evening. On-call firefighter Lauri Manninen told STT on Monday after midnight that extinguishing and rescue work was still ongoing.

According to Manninen, the building was in the stage of full fire from the beginning of the night. In practice, flames have struck through the roof of the building.

“Very strong flames strike from there and the building burns full,” he continued.

The building will be burned to a controlled end during the night. According to Manninen, the building no longer had property that could be saved from the beginning of the night. According to the firefighter, the flaming building will return to unusability.

According to Manninen, the building has preserved, among other things, slope equipment that has been rescued.

According to the follow-up release, the Rescue Department is not aware of any personal injuries.

Leville a danger report on dangerous smoke formation was issued on Sunday evening after eleven, said the Lapland Rescue Department On Twitter.

People in the area are advised to stay indoors and shut off ventilation. Unnecessary movement in the area of ​​the center of Levi should be avoided, the rescue service adds.

Manninen said the danger bulletin was specific to the Levi area and is valid within a radius of about two kilometers from the fire site.

According to Manninen, the building has had maintenance chemicals. In addition to this, building materials such as felt roofs have resulted in the fire producing black, foul-smelling and toxic smoke.

According to the firefighter’s estimate, it will be until morning that even the hazard statement can be removed.

“There’s so much fire load out there that it smokes for a long time to come,” he said.

Evening paper said earlier that the service hall will return in the immediate vicinity of the Levi ski resort. Manninen told STT early in the night that the fire was in danger of spreading to the surrounding buildings.

“It is such a large building, on three levels and more, that even though there is a distance of ten meters to a nearby building, there has been an obvious danger of spreading there as well,” Manninen said.

According to the firefighter, there have been slope treatment machines and other equipment around the hall, which have been able to be evacuated with minor damage. The equipment near the hall has suffered mainly smoke damage and minor thermal damage.

“When they had ignited, they would have received even more fire loads and thus would probably have spread there to the neighboring building,” Manninen specified.

However, there was no longer a risk of spread from the beginning of the night.

However, smoke observations have been made at a nearby hotel, which is why some residents have been relocated to other premises within the same hotel, according to Manninen.

From the beginning of the night, the Rescue Department patrols were measuring carbon monoxide levels in the hotel buildings surrounding the fire area.

With algae According to Manninen, there has been more than 20 degrees below zero during the shutdown work, which has disturbed the shutdown work a bit. According to Manninen, the frost will cause both personnel and equipment to freeze. There were less than 30 fire extinguishers on site from the beginning of the night.

However, the cold has not necessitated the introduction of specific measures.

“Extinguishing work has utilized the snow system pipelines of the slope system, ie these water lines. They are heavy caliber and are designed to withstand frost, ”said Manninen.

“We have had enough water.”

With regard to the crew, care has been taken, among other things, for the maintenance of equipment, for which in-house maintenance systems have been set up.

The exact cause of the fire was not yet announced early in the night. However, according to Manninen, there are estimates of where the fire would have originated.

“There’s a little suspicion of a technical flaw there,” he added.

The Rescue Department received notice of the fire on Sunday night just before half past five. Rescue units were sent to the site from Kittilä, Levi, Muonio, Sodankylä and Rovaniemi.

According to Manninen, there were less than ten units in the Extinguishing Work at the beginning of the night. A few units had already had time to cancel or move towards their home stations.

Area CEO of Visit Levi, responsible for tourism and its development Yrjötapio Kivisaari describes the incident as very unfortunate and hopes that the fire will not greatly affect operations in the area.

“Tomorrow shows what the situation is like. Of course, losing a hall of that size alone is unfortunate, ”Kivisaari told STT about the beginning of the night and pointed out that, as everywhere in Finland, the Levi area has also experienced hardships due to the corona pandemic.

“The most important thing, of course, is that there were no injuries and we have been able to communicate effectively so that people can stay out of the fire area.”

Kivisaari believes that people have been able to stay out of the fire area and let the rescue service do their work.

“On behalf of Visit Levi, we have worked to ensure that people traveling in the area are as well informed as possible so that they can stay indoors and avoid moving around the city center,” he said.

According to Kivisaari, there have been a lot of tourists in the area recently. In the New Year, the booking capacity has been full.