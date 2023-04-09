Monday, April 10, 2023
Fires | The second Easter fire was lit in the abandoned house in Mellunmäki

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in World Europe
A fire started again in the apartment building on Pallasentie that was awaiting demolition. The last time there was a fire in the house on Saturday evening.

Emergency services was alerted about a building fire in Helsinki’s Mellunmäki on Sunday evening at nine o’clock.

In the apartment building being demolished, movables had been set on fire.

The site was familiar to the rescue service, as the last time Pallasentie had burned down only a day before. At that time, the persons who broke into the building set the wardrobe on fire.

The news is updated.

