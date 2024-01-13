Fires | The second apartment of the couple's house caught fire in Paloheinä, the other was spared from the flames

The fire department was able to contain the fire to the renovation apartment.

Semi-detached house another apartment was destroyed in a fire the night before Saturday in Paloheinä, Helsinki.

The Helsinki rescue service received an alert on Paloheinäntie after four o'clock in the morning. Firefighter on duty Petri Strandbergin according to which personal injuries were avoided because the apartment was empty due to renovations.

The fire department was able to contain the fire to only one apartment.

“The second apartment of the semi-detached house remained habitable,” says Strandberg.

A total of seven units were called to extinguish the fire.