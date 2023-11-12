Fires | The school’s sports equipment warehouse caught fire in Espoo

According to the rescue service, the smoke had time to spread to other premises of the school.

In Espoonlahti A fire broke out in the sports equipment warehouse of the Rehtorintie school located late on Saturday evening. The rescue service was notified of the fire shortly after midnight.

According to the fire department, the fire was contained, but the smoke from the fire spread a little to other premises of the school. According to the rescue service, the situation does not affect school attendance.

The exercise equipment warehouse contained, among other things, hockey sticks, sticks and other sports equipment.

“The equipment is unusable”, the on-duty fire marshal of the West Uusimaa rescue service Toni Teperi tells.

According to Teperi, the school was closed when the fire broke out. The fire was reported to the authorities via a fire alarm.

No injuries were caused by the fire. According to Teper, the cause of the fire is not clear. The rescue service had left the site by two o’clock in the morning.