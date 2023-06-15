Thursday, June 15, 2023
Fires | The school building is burning in Tuusula

June 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | The school building is burning in Tuusula

According to preliminary information, there should be no people inside.

in Tuusula A fire has broken out at the school in Riihikallio, says Central Uusimaa rescue service. The emergency center was notified of the fire in the morning after 11 o’clock.

There are several units of the rescue service. According to preliminary information, there should be no people inside, says the emergency department of the rescue service.

STT’s photographer is also there. You can see from the pictures that the upper structures of the school are on fire. The smoke cloud rises to a height of several meters.

There are many settlements in the immediate vicinity of Riihikallio unified school.

