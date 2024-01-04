Fires | The sawdust warehouse and the tractor shed were destroyed in Äänekoski, the cows were spared from the flames

Both the residents of the farm and the animals in the barns survived unharmed.

In Äänekoski On the night before Friday, a wood chip warehouse and a tractor shed were destroyed in a fire, says Central Finland Rescue Service.

The fire had started in the woodchip storage, from where it also spread to the adjacent tractor shed. When the rescue service arrived at the site, the sawdust warehouse was already burning very heavily.

The fire department's most important task was to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent residential building and two barns that housed a total of two hundred cows.

The rescue service was able to contain the fire so that it was prevented from spreading to the residential building and barns, despite the intense fire and challenging conditions, says the rescue service's press release.

Both the residents of the farm and the animals in the barns survived unharmed.

A total of 30 units and over 40 people participated in the rescue mission. At half past four in the morning, some of the units that were alerted to the scene had already been released and it was said that the after-extinguishing would be continued with the strength of 15 units.

The subsequent firefighting was estimated to continue until the morning.

Two residents were there when the fire broke out. One of the residents made an emergency report about the fire. The announcement of a large fire in Paatelantie came early in the night before one o'clock.

The rescue service and the police continue to investigate the cause of the fire.