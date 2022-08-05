Fires | The sauna section of a small apartment building under renovation caught fire in Espoo’s Haukilahti

The house was empty during the renovation.

5.8. 21:29

A small apartment building The sauna section located at ground level was destroyed in a fire in Espoo’s Haukilahti on Friday evening.

The alarm on Haukiverkko road came shortly before half past eight in the evening. The small apartment building was under renovation, so the house was empty and therefore no one was injured in the fire.

Firefighter on duty Peik Swan told at nine in the evening that the fire had been extinguished and that the apartments were being ventilated. The smoke had spread to all the apartments.

Joutsen says that when the firefighters arrived, there was fairly thick smoke coming from the basement. The extinguishing work was made more difficult by the fact that the secret ditches had been dug open and the access routes had been closed.

Joutsen estimates that the scale of the fire damage is perhaps one hundred thousand euros or more. It is still difficult to make an accurate assessment. The cause of the fire is also being investigated.