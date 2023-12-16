Saturday, December 16, 2023
Fires | The sauna fire emptied Meriha's ball hall

December 16, 2023
in World Europe
Fires | The sauna fire emptied Meriha's ball hall

The fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries.

In the sauna the fire that broke out emptied Meriha's ball hall on Saturday after noon.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the premises are currently being ventilated from the smoke, according to the fire marshal on duty Ville Estlander The Helsinki Rescue Service reported after one in the afternoon.

The ballpark was alerted at 12:51 p.m. In its additional information, it was stated that there is visible smoke and a burning smell in the premises. According to Estlander, the staff had started emptying the hall quickly as soon as they noticed something strange.

According to Estlander, when the hall will be allowed to practice and play again depends on when the premises can be ventilated from the smoke.

