Fires | The roof of the industrial hall caught fire in Tampere

The rescue service received a report of smoke formation in an industrial property.

To Tampere The roof of the industrial hall located on Etu-Hankkio street caught fire during the roof work.

Pirkanmaa’s rescue service was alerted about a large building fire on Friday around 10:30 in the morning. 21 rescue service units responded to the call.

“Under the bituminous covering, the insulation caught fire during the roofing work,” says the fire marshal on duty Sakari Bragge From the rescue service of Pirkanmaa.

The announced place is located at the beginning of Etu-Hankkio street, where there are several large industrial properties.

Employees had extinguished the fire on the property’s roof with a hand fire extinguisher before the rescue service arrived. The rescue service investigated the roof structures and the interior of the more than one thousand square meter hall, cleared the roof structures and ensured that the fire was extinguished.

“Nevertheless, there was enough smoke that the rescue service went to the target with a big response,” says Bragge.

There were no personal injuries in the situation, but the property’s roof suffered minor damage.