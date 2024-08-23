Fires | The roof of the daycare center caught fire in Taka-Töölö

Fires|The fire does not seem to have caused any serious damage, the rescue service estimates.

Helsinki The roof of the kindergarten located on Humalistonkatu in Taka-Töölö caught fire on Friday afternoon.

The rescue service reports that the fire broke out during roof repair work.

The daycare center is under renovation, so there were no children or staff there.

“No one was injured in the fire, and it doesn’t seem like there was any serious damage either,” said the fire marshal who was there.

There are currently 8–9 units in extinguishing work.

The extinguishing work was estimated to last until around 14:00 on Friday afternoon, after which a rear guard will remain at the fire scene.