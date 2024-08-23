Friday, August 23, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | The roof of the daycare center caught fire in Taka-Töölö

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2024
in World Europe
0
Fires | The roof of the daycare center caught fire in Taka-Töölö
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The fire does not seem to have caused any serious damage, the rescue service estimates.

Helsinki The roof of the kindergarten located on Humalistonkatu in Taka-Töölö caught fire on Friday afternoon.

The rescue service reports that the fire broke out during roof repair work.

The daycare center is under renovation, so there were no children or staff there.

“No one was injured in the fire, and it doesn’t seem like there was any serious damage either,” said the fire marshal who was there.

There are currently 8–9 units in extinguishing work.

The extinguishing work was estimated to last until around 14:00 on Friday afternoon, after which a rear guard will remain at the fire scene.

Several units of the rescue service arrived on Humalistonkatu. Picture: Jussi Lehmusvesi HS

#Fires #roof #daycare #center #caught #fire #TakaTöölö

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]