Fires | The roof of the apartment building in Malmilla is completely on fire, the rescue service warns of dangerous smoke

A little before nine in the evening, the entire roof of the apartment building was on fire. No one was injured in the fire.

On the wrong road An apartment fire broke out in Ala-Malmi on Thursday evening. The rescue service was alerted at 19:21 and sent eight firefighting units to the scene.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the fire started on the balcony, from where the fire was able to spread into the apartment. There is a two-story townhouse at the address.

In less than a quarter of an inch, the roofs of nine buildings were already on fire all over.

The Helsinki Rescue Service announced at 21:23 that the fire area covers an area the size of about ten apartments. 15 rescue units are extinguishing the fire, and the police are also assisting.

The property has been evacuated, and there have been no injuries. However, the rescue service said a little before ten in the evening that there is smoke in the air that is dangerous to health. People in the area are advised to stay indoors and close the ventilation.

Extinguishing works will continue through the night.

The rescue service shared a thermal image of the fire shortly before 9:00 p.m.