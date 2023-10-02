Fires | The roof of an apartment building in open flames in Hämeenlinna

The police ask you to avoid moving in the area.

An apartment building the roof is burning in open flames in the core of Hämeenlinna, says the Kanta-Häme rescue service and, among other things, Evening News and Over.

The rescue service was alerted to Hallituskatu on Monday evening at 18:45. The photos published by the media show how the roof of the apartment building is engulfed in flames.

According to the rescue service, the residents of the house have been evacuated. At 8:30 on Monday evening, the rescue service could not say whether there were any injuries caused by the fire.

The Häme Police Department says in message service X that the police are there to cordon off the area. People are asked to avoid moving in the area.

