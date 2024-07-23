Fires | The rescue service saved one of the burning apartments in Vartioharju – The police are investigating

Fires|The fire caused damage to the kitchen, but did not spread to the rest of the apartment building.

Helsinki apartment building a fire broke out in the kitchen of the apartment early on Wednesday. The fire department was alerted about the fire at about half past two in the morning and went to the scene with seven units.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor of a four-story building in Karhulantie, Vartioharju. Firefighter on duty Jari Granberg says that there was fire damage to the kitchen, but the rest of the apartment suffered mainly from smoke damage. The fire did not spread to other parts of the building.

The rescue service rescued one person from the apartment, who was taken to treatment. The person’s injuries are minor, Granberg says. There were no other people in the apartment when the fire broke out.

Granberg did not comment on the presumed cause of the fire at night. Instead, the matter is being investigated by the police.

Vartioharju is an area dominated by small houses in the district of Vartiokylä in Eastern Helsinki.