Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Fires The Rescue Department found the deceased in a smoky terraced house in Outokumpu

March 16, 2021
Next door, the dog woke up a resident who called the emergency center.

North Karelia In Outokumpu, the rescue service has found a dead person in a burning apartment, the rescue service says in a press release.

According to the rescue service, a resident of the townhouse called the emergency center. The resident had awakened to the dog’s whining and smelled smoke. However, he had not found any signs of fire in his apartment. The resident was instructed to move out of the apartment.

Smoke divers searched the apartment, but no signs of a fire were found there, according to the rescue service. Smoke divers also examined the adjoining apartments, one of which was found dead. The rescue service put out the fire. The apartment suffered severe smoke and fire damage.

The occupants of the townhouse were awakened, and they moved into substitute accommodation. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

