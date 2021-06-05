No Result
Fires The rail bus caught fire in the middle of the trip, 26 passengers were evacuated

June 5, 2021
in World
The fire broke out while the rail bus was in Joroinen.

About theft A two-car rail bus on its way to Pieksämäki caught fire in the middle of the trip in Joroinen on Saturday afternoon.

According to the rescue service, the driver had noticed smoke rising from the bottom of another wagon and then stopped the rail bus and triggered the vehicle’s extinguishing system.

Immediately thereafter, the driver had evacuated 26 passengers out to the side of the track, removed another wagon, and drove it 150 meters from the burning wagon.

After that, the driver had directed the passengers to safety in another carriage.

Northern Savonia the rescue service said early Saturday night that the largest flames had been extinguished from the burning carriage but the rest of the fires were still being extinguished.

