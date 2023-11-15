Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Fires | The police suspect: a fire was intentionally set in the toilet of Oulu’s Ideapark

November 14, 2023
The police say they are investigating the involvement of two boys under the age of 18 in the events.

Police suspects that a fire was deliberately set in the two toilets of Oulu Ideapark.

The police say in a press release that according to the mission from the emergency center, the paper rolls of the toilet paper holder had been deliberately set on fire in the two toilets of the shopping center. Rescue service units also arrived at the task.

The police say they are investigating the involvement of two boys under the age of 18 in the events. They were reached near the venue. The police have registered a criminal report about the incident under the crime name attempted vandalism.

The shopping center is located in Ritaharju, north of Oulu.

