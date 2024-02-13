Fires | The police found another person dead in the ruins of the Äkäslompolo hostel, one is still missing

According to the police, mainly tourists from Central Europe stayed in the hostel.

In a hostel fire Two people have died in Äkäslompolo, the police inform from 8:00 p.m. One is still missing and the search for him continues.

One of the dead was Finnish. The police know all the people staying in the hostel. According to the police, mainly tourists from Central Europe stayed in the hostel.

The Accident Investigation Center (OTKES) will launch an investigation into the matter.

at the Silver Fox Hotel a fire broke out between Monday and Tuesday night. Firefighter on duty at the Lapland Rescue Service Tuomas Korhonen told HS at night that people had managed to evacuate the building themselves.

Those who lived in the hostel were accommodated in accommodation buildings in the village, Korhonen said early Tuesday morning. According to the hostel's website, the hostel has “a total of 36 beds, and if necessary, the number can be increased by a few beds for a larger group”.

Located near the Yllästunturi ski slope, Äkäslompolo is popular with tourists in winter.