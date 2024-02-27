Fires | The police arrested the man suspected of the Oulu fires

Three fires suspected to have been set on purpose broke out in Oulu between Monday evening and Tuesday night. The police have arrested a man in his 30s and 40s as a suspect.

Oulu the police have arrested a man who is suspected of three deliberately set fires.

Three fires broke out in the city between Monday evening and Tuesday night. Two fires broke out in the city center: in the historic New Seurahuone and about a couple of hundred meters from here on Rantakatu. In the first object, the garbage can was burned, and in the second, a garbage box. The fire department was able to prevent the fire from spreading.

The third fire broke out in the Toppila district on Aleksanterinkattu. It was a paper collection container that was set on fire.

At this stage, the police are investigating the first two fires as aggravated vandalism and the third as malicious damage.

There is no more detailed information about the extent of the damage. Earlier, the rescue service said that in connection with the first fire, the windows of the apartment in the building were broken. In addition, the fire caused smoke damage.

Oulu the police say in their announcement that the arrested man is around 30-40 years old. The head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Tero Luukkonen not yet commenting on the arsonist's motive, citing the incompleteness of the investigation.

According to the police, the man's identifying marks are suitable for starting the fires in both the center and Toppila. The police continue the preliminary investigation with interviews and technical investigation.

The police are asking eyewitnesses to report possible sightings and movements of the suspect man in the city center area between 20:00 and 22:00 and in the Toppila area between 02:00 and 04:00.

When moving around at night, the man was wearing a green hooded top with a fur trim on the hood and blue jeans.

Observations can be reported to the police hotline on 0295 416 194 or by email [email protected].