Sunday, November 13, 2022
Fires | The police are investigating three suspected arsons in Ulvila

November 13, 2022
In the first fire, a storage building burned, in the second a paper collection container and in the third a detached house.

Southwest Finland the police department says it is investigating three fires that happened on Sunday in Ulvila, Satakunta. According to the police department’s release, the police suspect that the fires were set on purpose.

On Sunday, the police received three separate reports about the fires that broke out in Ulvila. Reports came to the police between four in the morning and ten in the morning.

In the first fire, a storage building burned, in the second a paper collection container and in the third a detached house. According to the police, there were no injuries in the fires.

The release states that the frequency of fires and the short distance between the fire places give reason to suspect that the fires were set on purpose.

The police ask that public tips related to fires be sent by e-mail to [email protected]

Recommended

