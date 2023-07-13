Fires | The police are investigating the cause of the car that caught fire in Pikku Huopalahti

A loud bang and a spectacularly burned car startled Pikku Huopalahti on Wednesday evening. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Helsinki neither the police nor the rescue service knew on Thursday the cause of the car that caught fire in Pikku Huopalahti on Wednesday evening. The rescue service reports that the police are investigating the cause, as the fire was stronger than usual.

After nine in the evening, a loud bang was heard from the burning car on Paciuskaer, and a lot of smoke rose from the fire. The smoke had cleared by ten.

The Helsinki police announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the bang was probably caused by the puncture of the car’s tires. No one was injured in the fire.

Witness Brett Young described the sound to HS on Wednesday as “quite an explosion”. He had seen a car burning on Kallioportankatu and estimated that it might have been a BMW.

Another eyewitness says that he ended up behind a burnt-out car at a traffic light. According to the witness, the car was already on fire at the intersection.

“The lights were red, so I reached the car. It was clearly on fire already at that point. There was a lot of smoke coming from the car, and when the car turned to the left, flames could be seen underneath.”

According to the eyewitness, the car clustered in the left-turn lane.

“I didn’t stop, I went straight past. I thought the car might explode at any moment.”