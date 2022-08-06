Large fire in the pine forest around the Castel del Monte. Canadair, firefighters, civil protection and law enforcement officers intervened on the spot. Frederick’s castle evacuated, as well as villas and accommodation facilities in the area. The Red Cross of Andria is also on the field for “assistance to the population of villas and accommodation facilities in the area, and assistance to volunteers and firefighters involved in managing the fire …”.

“Now the fire seems to have been extinguished and the situation is improving: there are only several outbreaks left in the undergrowth that the Fire Brigade are putting out. about 80 hectares burned by the stake“, says the mayor of Andria Giovanna Bruno to the Adnkronos.” The fire would have started from a grazing area, which unfortunately the wind has brought up. The whole plain around Castel del Monte – reports Bruno – is burnt, it’s all dry. The undergrowth all went up in flames, but the heart of the Alta Murgia forest, on the other hand, was fortunately only barely touched. There are no evacuees, as a precaution we have closed the manor of Castel del Monte – which fortunately has not been touched – and a restaurant at the foot of the woods. The various restaurant activities in the area were only touched by flames in the external parts, but there should be no damage. THE three Canadair who attended in rotation they greatly helped to put out the fire. On the spot there are the Carabinieri, various teams of the Fire Brigade and the Forestry Carabinieri “, concludes the mayor Bruno.