Fires | The people of Vuosaari felt a desire to help the victims of the tragic fire

By Monday, dozens of people willing to help had signed up.

Friday the fire in Vuosaari has awakened people's desire to help.

Facebook Vuosaari recycles / exchanges for free -group administrator Ira Einiö wrote an update to the group to help those affected by the fire.

“Let us know if you need something urgently (e.g. clothes, etc.), and we will set up a collection (can also be done anonymously).”

According to him, dozens of people willing to help had signed up by Monday. According to him, some have told exactly what they could donate, some have simply announced that they are helping. People have been ready to donate, for example, children's clothes.

“Of course it is [tulipalo] shocking and many families with children live in the area. Of course, it immediately occurred to me if I could help somehow”, says Einiö.

He believes that there may be a need for textiles in particular, as smoke and soot could have ruined them.

Vuosaari apartment building suffered extensive damage when the fire spread from the apartment on the top floor to the mezzanine on Friday. The apartment that caught fire was put out fairly quickly, but the fire eventually destroyed practically the entire roof of the building. The wooden roof structures burned in the concrete house. The fire was extinguished at eight in the evening, the fire marshal on duty told STT.

More than half of the residents had to be evacuated due to smoke and water damage. One resident was taken to hospital for injuries.

Smoke from the fire spread over a wide area, and the rescue service urged the residents of the area to close the windows and ventilation in their own apartments.

According to the fire chief's assessment, there was no danger of the roof or the house collapsing. The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

The rescue service was alerted to the fire at two o'clock in the afternoon. The fire was extinguished by eight in the evening.

Einiön according to so far only one victim of the fire has reported that he needs help. He was given the contact information of a helper who had announced that he would donate things needed by the person asking for help.

According to Einiö, many people may not have had time to think about their need for help in a couple of days.

“It will definitely take a couple of days to get over the shock and think about what to do now,” he believes.

He trusts that the people of Vuosaari will help each other.

“Usually, on the Vuosaari pages, we just chat and talk about dog pee and poop, but now when it comes to the real thing, we are pulling one rope. Please note that if someone really needs help, we will be there.”

Einiö wants to wish those affected by the fire the best of luck and urges them to feel free to contact us if they need help.