Fires The owner of a detached house died in a fire in Kurika

In Southern Ostrobothnia In Kurikan Jurva, the owner of a detached house died in a fire on Tuesday, said the firefighter on duty Juha Koski. The building was completely destroyed by fire.

The alarm center received a notification of the fire on Koivuluomantie at about 4.40 pm. The alarm was made by the housekeeper who arrived. At that time, according to Koski, smoke had come from under the eaves. When the first rescue unit arrived, flames were already visible from the building.

Post-extinguishing and clearing at the fire site were still underway at nine in the evening. According to Koski, the cause of the fire was not yet clear.