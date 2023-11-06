Fires | The outbuilding was destroyed in a fire in Eurajoki

According to the rescue service, no injuries were caused by the fire.

About The 200-square-meter outbuilding of the farm was destroyed in a fire in Eurajoki on Monday night. The fire department received a report about the fire at around half past two.

The fire marshal on duty Ari Uimonen according to the building was in the stage of full fire when the rescue service arrived on the scene.

“Nothing could be done to save the building,” Uimonen commented at night.

The outbuilding had been used for storage. According to the rescue service, the other buildings on the farm were not in direct connection with the outbuilding, and there was no danger of the fire spreading.

According to Uimonen, the police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. According to the rescue service, no injuries were caused by the fire.

Uimonen estimated shortly before three o’clock in the morning that the extinguishing work would last at the scene of the fire for another couple of hours.