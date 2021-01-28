Fires The old school in Jakomäki was broken into and a bonfire was set on fire in the gym

The fire did not cause any injuries.

Helsinki A fire was set on fire at the old, demolished school in Jakomäki on Thursday night. On-call firefighter Janne Taskinen According to the Helsinki Rescue Department, a bonfire was set up in the school’s gym and set on fire.

The perpetrators had broken into the property and torn the furniture. The perpetrators left the scene before the rescue service arrived.

According to Taskinen, this is not the first time something similar has happened.

“Malicious activity has occurred in the same building before,” Taskinen says.

