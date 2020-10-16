Fires The old school building caught fire in Vuosaari, Helsinki

The building has been empty and has burned down before.

Helsinki An old school building caught fire in Vuosaari on the night between Thursday and Friday, says the Helsinki Rescue Department On Twitter. After half past four, the rescue service estimates that the firefighting work will take several hours.

“The old school is practically completely back. We have to dismantle the roof. This has been in the stage of full combustion when the scene has been reached, ”says the firefighter on duty to STT Juuso Punnonen.

Palosta there is no risk of spreading to the environment. The personal injury was not known to the rescue service when the inside of the building had not yet been reached. The building has been empty and has burned down before.

The Rescue Department received an alert for a medium-sized building fire after half past three at night. The announcement was made by a resident of the nearby area who saw the flames through the forest. The root cause of the fire is not yet known.