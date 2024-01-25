Thursday, January 25, 2024
Fires | The old bar was destroyed in Pälkäne

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2024
in World Europe
Ankkuri bar had already closed its operations earlier.

In Pälkäne On Thursday evening, a residential building burned down, which the locals know as the house of the Ankkuri bar, which has stopped operating.

The rescue service assessed that the house located in Onkkaalantie in Pälkänee's central area was practically completely destroyed. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The extinguishing work was expected to last several hours. The fire reportedly caused no injuries.

