Thursday, May 11, 2023
Fires | The Myyrmann shopping center was evacuated due to the start of the fire

May 11, 2023
The fire started in the lobby of the shopping center but did not spread.

Myyrmann’s The shopping center was evacuated for about an hour on Thursday evening due to the start of the fire, informs Central Uusimaa rescue service.

The fire started in the lobby of the shopping center but did not spread. According to the rescue service, the staff of the shopping center on the spot had extinguished the fire with a meritorious initial extinguishing.

There was some smoke in the shopping center when the emergency services arrived. The shopping center was evacuated and was closed for about an hour due to rescue operations.

No one was injured in the fire, but two young people had inhaled some smoke. They went to the emergency room to be checked.

The police are investigating the events leading up to the accident.

