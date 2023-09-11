Fires | The motor of the pleasure boat caught fire while driving in the Turku archipelago

There were three people on board the boat, all of whom survived the situation without major injuries.

10.9. 23:43

Emergency services was called to put out a fire in a large yacht in the Turku archipelago on Sunday evening, according to a release from the Varsinais-Suomen rescue service.

The fire marshal on duty Toni Pyokärin according to the report, the fire had started while driving.

“The skipper had noticed that the boat’s temperature was rising and soon the boat’s system had also started to alarm,” Pyökäri said by phone.

The engine had caught fire, probably due to a technical fault. At the time of the incident, the boat was only a few minutes away from the shore, so the skipper turned it into a safe harbor on the island of Nepo.

On a boat the persons who were in the port performed the initial fire extinguishing successfully.

“Practically, that fire was extinguished, but it still lingered enough that they didn’t [veneessä ollut henkilöt] could verify the situation. The fire department’s boat went to the scene to ensure the extinguishment,” Pöykäri said.

The alarm came in shortly before 9:00 p.m., and ten units were dispatched to the scene.

At the end of the situation, the boat was moved to the home port in Hirvensalo, Turku, accompanied by the rescue service.

There were three people in the boat at the time of the incident, one of whom was exposed to smoke while doing the initial extinguishing, but did not need hospital treatment.

A 55-foot, i.e. almost 17-meter, yacht suffered smoke damage in the fire. In addition, the ship’s engine requires repair, but otherwise the boat remained usable.