Fires The main building of the historically valuable Varkaus Club will be completely destroyed in a fire, the rescue service urges to avoid moving around the area

The fire progressed rapidly, a hazard statement was issued in the afternoon due to the smoke.

Theft the club’s wooden manor house will be completely destroyed in a fire that broke out on saturday, says the Pohjois-Savo Rescue Department on Twitter.

It is a historically significant building in the center of Varkaus, brought to the site from Terijoki on the Karelian isthmus in 1876. The building has served as an ironworks cartridge apartment, hotel, restaurant and club.

From the fire smoke, which was dangerous to health, was formed, which led to a warning message being issued to the surrounding area in the afternoon.

People in the Päiviönsaari area in Varkaus were told to stay inside and shut off the ventilation. In the early evening, the danger was reported to be over, but the Northern Savonia Rescue Service still urged people to avoid moving around the area.

Building is about a thousand square meters in size. According to the rescue service, the fire progressed strongly. In the afternoon, the rescue service sought to protect nearby buildings when the burning building was in full burning.

Post-firefighting work is expected to continue at least until Sunday morning.

The emergency center was notified of the fire on Saturday shortly after 11 p.m. A total of 20 units from the North and South Savo rescue services participated in the shutdown.